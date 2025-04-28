Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Language of peace: why talk of ‘making deals’ rather than ‘reaching agreements’ is not helpful

By John Gledhill, Associate Professor of Global Governance, University of Oxford
Upon returning to the US after his symbolically powerful meeting with Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, at St Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican, President Donald Trump told reporters: “I think [Zelensky] wants to make a deal.” He also called for the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, to “sit down and sign the [peace] deal” that is reportedly in the works.

Such talk of “deals” has been common in recent…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How Trump is prompting China to change its relationship with the world
~ The ‘cortisol belly’ myth: when diet culture is rebranded as ‘wellness’
~ Juggling dynamite? At 100 days in office, Donald Trump is no Franklin D. Roosevelt
~ Trump’s first 100 days show him dictating the terms of press coverage − following Hungarian strongman Viktor Orbán’s playbook for media control
~ Democracy on display or a public eyesore? The case for cracking down on election corflutes
~ New survey shows business outlook is weakening and uncertainty rising as the trade war bites
~ How ICE is becoming a secret police force under the Trump administration
~ Forming new habits can take longer than you think. Here are 8 tips to help you stick with them
~ Arsenic is everywhere – but new detection methods could help save lives
~ Here’s how to make your backyard safer and cooler next summer
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter