Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘Complaining is career suicide’: the hidden mental health crisis turning our screen industry upside down

By Peter Hegedus, Associate Professor, Griffith Film School, Griffith University
Bobbi-Lea Dionysius, Researcher and Sessional Staff, Griffith Film School, Griffith University
The Australian screen industry is often associated with fun, creativity and perhaps even glamour. But our new Pressure Point Report reveals a more troubling reality: a pervasive mental health crisis, which could see the screen industry lose a significant number of workers in the near future.

The two-year study led by Griffith University found burnout levels mirroring those found among healthcare workers.

Of the 864 survey responses we analysed, 72% said the screen industry is not a mentally healthy place…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How Trump is prompting China to change its relationship with the world
~ The ‘cortisol belly’ myth: when diet culture is rebranded as ‘wellness’
~ Language of peace: why talk of ‘making deals’ rather than ‘reaching agreements’ is not helpful
~ Juggling dynamite? At 100 days in office, Donald Trump is no Franklin D. Roosevelt
~ Trump’s first 100 days show him dictating the terms of press coverage − following Hungarian strongman Viktor Orbán’s playbook for media control
~ Democracy on display or a public eyesore? The case for cracking down on election corflutes
~ New survey shows business outlook is weakening and uncertainty rising as the trade war bites
~ How ICE is becoming a secret police force under the Trump administration
~ Forming new habits can take longer than you think. Here are 8 tips to help you stick with them
~ Arsenic is everywhere – but new detection methods could help save lives
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter