‘Complaining is career suicide’: the hidden mental health crisis turning our screen industry upside down
By Peter Hegedus, Associate Professor, Griffith Film School, Griffith University
Bobbi-Lea Dionysius, Researcher and Sessional Staff, Griffith Film School, Griffith University
The Australian screen industry is often associated with fun, creativity and perhaps even glamour. But our new Pressure Point Report reveals a more troubling reality: a pervasive mental health crisis, which could see the screen industry lose a significant number of workers in the near future.
The two-year study led by Griffith University found burnout levels mirroring those found among healthcare workers.
Of the 864 survey responses we analysed, 72% said the screen industry is not a mentally healthy place…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, April 28, 2025