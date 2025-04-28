Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Five ways to make cities more resilient to climate change

By Paul O'Hare, Lecturer in Human Geography and Urban Development, Manchester Metropolitan University
Progressive adaptation could ensure society is not only better prepared for future shocks, but thrives in the face of uncertainty.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Colon cancer rates are rising among young people – could changes to children’s gut bacteria explain why?
~ A robot that you ride like a horse is being developed. It will stretch current limits of engineering
~ Hospitals have huge environmental footprints – here’s how they can be more sustainable
~ What excluded children think about their education in alternative provision – and why it matters
~ As Police Scotland bring in body-worn video, our research shows little is known about its effectiveness
~ How a small vaccine drop could see measles becoming endemic again – new study
~ Pope Francis began the process for Antoni Gaudí’s sainthood – an architect explains why
~ Oskar Fischer: the forgotten pioneer of Alzheimer’s disease research
~ Travelling to my ancestral home in China unearthed tragedy tinged by the climate crisis – it inspired me to write Red Pockets
~ Trump’s first 100 days: economic uncertainty spikes while the president’s approval ratings tank
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter