Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Colon cancer rates are rising among young people – could changes to children’s gut bacteria explain why?

By Justin Stebbing, Professor of Biomedical Sciences, Anglia Ruskin University
Research suggests diet and E coli infections in childhood could be laying the ground for agressive bowel cancer decades later.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Five ways to make cities more resilient to climate change
~ A robot that you ride like a horse is being developed. It will stretch current limits of engineering
~ Hospitals have huge environmental footprints – here’s how they can be more sustainable
~ What excluded children think about their education in alternative provision – and why it matters
~ As Police Scotland bring in body-worn video, our research shows little is known about its effectiveness
~ How a small vaccine drop could see measles becoming endemic again – new study
~ Pope Francis began the process for Antoni Gaudí’s sainthood – an architect explains why
~ Oskar Fischer: the forgotten pioneer of Alzheimer’s disease research
~ Travelling to my ancestral home in China unearthed tragedy tinged by the climate crisis – it inspired me to write Red Pockets
~ Trump’s first 100 days: economic uncertainty spikes while the president’s approval ratings tank
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter