Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

As Police Scotland bring in body-worn video, our research shows little is known about its effectiveness

By William Webster, Professor and Director, Centre for Research into Information, Surveillance and Privacy, University of Stirling
Diana Miranda, Senior Lecturer in Criminology, University of Stirling
By autumn 2026, all frontline officers of the UK’s second largest police force will be expected to wear a camera while on duty, at a cost of over £13 million.

Police Scotland is one of the last forces in the UK to employ this technology nationally. It has been a requirement for armed…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
