Human Rights Observatory

How a small vaccine drop could see measles becoming endemic again – new study

By Anastasia A. Theodosiou, Infectious Diseases and Microbiology Academic Clinical Lecturer, University of Glasgow
Antonia Ho, Clinical Senior Lecturer, University of Glasgow
Chrissie Jones, Associate Professor of Paediatric Infectious Diseases, University of Southampton
It takes just a spark to start a wildfire, and when it comes to measles, the embers are already glowing.

A new modelling study published in Jama sounded the alarm: recent drops in childhood vaccination rates could reignite diseases that were nearly extinguished.

The researchers used a simulation to predict the effect of falling vaccination coverage for measles, rubella, polio and diphtheria. Even at current coverage, measles alone could soon infect more than 850,000 people in the US…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
