Human Rights Observatory

Oskar Fischer: the forgotten pioneer of Alzheimer’s disease research

By Michael Hornberger, Professor of Applied Dementia Research, University of East Anglia
Ever heard of Fischer’s disease? No? Maybe that is not surprising, because it doesn’t exist. But it could have. In fact, the disease we now know as Alzheimer’s disease might just as easily have been called Fischer’s disease or Alzheimer-Fischer disease.

Back in 1907, Dr Oskar Fischer published detailed research on what we now recognise as Alzheimer’s disease. Fischer described cases of older people who had cognitive symptoms in their lifetime and noted tiny plaque-like structures and fibrous tangles in their brains after their death.

These changes were the same as those…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
