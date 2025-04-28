Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Trump’s first 100 days: economic uncertainty spikes while the president’s approval ratings tank

By Steve Schifferes, Honorary Research Fellow, City Political Economy Research Centre, City St George's, University of London
When US president Donald Trump took office in January he inherited a strong economy, which was growing faster than those of many of its rivals. Nevertheless, he won the election in November on the back of strong voter dissatisfaction with the economy, especially the cost of living. This is the legacy of high inflation sparked first by COVID and then Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

But Trump…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Five ways to make cities more resilient to climate change
~ Colon cancer rates are rising among young people – could changes to children’s gut bacteria explain why?
~ A robot that you ride like a horse is being developed. It will stretch current limits of engineering
~ Hospitals have huge environmental footprints – here’s how they can be more sustainable
~ What excluded children think about their education in alternative provision – and why it matters
~ As Police Scotland bring in body-worn video, our research shows little is known about its effectiveness
~ How a small vaccine drop could see measles becoming endemic again – new study
~ Pope Francis began the process for Antoni Gaudí’s sainthood – an architect explains why
~ Oskar Fischer: the forgotten pioneer of Alzheimer’s disease research
~ Travelling to my ancestral home in China unearthed tragedy tinged by the climate crisis – it inspired me to write Red Pockets
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter