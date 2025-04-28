Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Why whale urine is so important to life in the sea

By Kirsten Freja Young, Senior Lecturer, Ecology, University of Exeter
Marion Rossi, Research Fellow in Climate Systems, University of Exeter
Even biologists only capture a glimpse of the lives of whales. There are still many species whose lives are largely a mystery, particularly the deep diving whales.

But scientists are learning more about the role that whales play in marine ecosystems and the services that they provide. Recent research is showing that even whale urine is important for the planet.

Previous work suggested that…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
