Human Rights Observatory

We’re throwing the Moomins a birthday party – and you’re invited

By Anna Walker, Senior Arts + Culture Editor
Jo Adetunji, Executive Editor – Partnerships
Tove Jansson published her first Moomin book, The Moomins and the Great Flood, 80 years ago, in 1945. The story follows a family of hippo-like creatures called “Moomintrolls”, who become refugees after a flood washes away their home. Written at the end of the second world war, when millions were displaced, it reflects the struggles of rebuilding lives after disaster.

The official theme of the anniversary is “the door is always open”, reflecting the themes of acceptance, kindness and chosen families that run through Jansson’s books.

