Italy’s Meloni is positioning herself as bridge between EU and Trump – but will it work?
By Julia Khrebtan-Hörhager, Associate Professor of Critical Cultural & International Studies, Colorado State University
Miranda McCreary, Lecturer in Communications, University of Colorado Boulder
Italy’s prime minister was the only European leader to attend Donald Trump’s inauguration and was the first to visit the White House after US slapped new tariffs on its allies.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, April 28, 2025