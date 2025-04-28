Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Politics with Michelle Grattan: pollster Kos Samaras on how voters are leaving the major parties behind

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Ex-Labor strategist turned pollster Kos Samaras says both major parties have been slow in adapting to this year’s huge pre-poll voter turnout.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ We’re throwing the Moomins a birthday party – and you’re invited
~ Pierre Poilievre’s ‘More Boots, Less Suits’ election strategy held little appeal to women
~ Detroit’s lack of affordable housing pushes families to the edge - and children sometime pay the price
~ How does soap keep you clean? A chemist explains the science of soap
~ Granular systems, such as sandpiles or rockslides, are all around you − new research will help scientists describe how they work
~ Cancer research in the US is world class because of its broad base of funding − with the government pulling out, its future is uncertain
~ Trump administration’s attempt to nix the labor rights of thousands of federal workers on ‘national security’ grounds furthers the GOP’s long-held anti-union agenda
~ Bureaucrats get a bad rap, but they deserve more credit − a sociologist of work explains why
~ Italy’s Meloni is positioning herself as bridge between EU and Trump – but will it work?
~ Pope Francis filled the College of Cardinals with a diverse group of men – and they’ll be picking his successor
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter