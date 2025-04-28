Tolerance.ca
Who do Africans trust most? Surveys show it’s not the state (more likely the army)

By Koffi Améssou Adaba, Enseignant et chercheur en sociologie politique, Université de Lomé
A recent Afrobarometer study has shown declining trust in public institutions over the past decade among African citizens. Study findings call into question the credibility and legitimacy of state institutions like the presidency, parliament and security forces, including the police. The study also shows that many Africans still believe in traditional and religious figures, raising concerns about the effectiveness of governments. It also highlights…The Conversation


© The Conversation
