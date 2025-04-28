What political ads are Australians seeing online? Astroturfing, fake grassroots groups, and outright falsehoods
By Daniel Angus, Professor of Digital Communication, Director of QUT Digital Media Research Centre, Queensland University of Technology
Christine Parker, Professor of Law, The University of Melbourne
Giselle Newton, Research Fellow, The Centre for Digital Cultures and Societies, The University of Queensland
Kate Clark, Node Administrator, ARC Centre of Excellence for Automated Decision-Making & Society, Monash University
Mark Andrejevic, Professor of Media, School of Media, Film, and Journalism, Monash University
New data shows how groups with benign-sounding names like ‘Mums for Nuclear’ are running political ad campaigns online. But they don’t even have to be truthful.
- Sunday, April 27, 2025