Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Breaking down anti-Roma prejudice through poetry in Bosnia and Herzegovina

By Balkan Diskurs
Almir Agić, a 22-year-old Roma man from Ilijaš, near Sarajevo, fights prejudice with poetry and art, giving a voice to those who are invisible in society in Bosnia and Herzegovina.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Vancouver SUV attack exposes crowd management falldowns and casts a pall on Canada’s election
~ People trust legal advice generated by ChatGPT more than a lawyer – new study
~ The world’s first museum was curated by a princess. A tour reveals the origins of the zodiac, calculus and writing
~ Pokies line the coffers of governments and venues – but there are ways to tame this gambling gorilla
~ Independents may build on Australia’s history of hung parliaments, if they can survive the campaign blues
~ Australia once had ‘immigration amnesties’ to grant legal status to undocumented people. Could we again?
~ Climate change and the housing crisis are a dangerous mix. So which party is grappling with both?
~ Why film and TV creators will still risk it all for the perfect long take shot
~ What are ‘penjamins’? Disguised cannabis vapes are gaining popularity among young people
~ Is there a best way to peel a boiled egg? A food scientist explains
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter