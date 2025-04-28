Tolerance.ca
People trust legal advice generated by ChatGPT more than a lawyer – new study

By Eike Schneiders, Assistant Professor, School of Electronics and Computer Science, University of Southampton
Joshua Krook, Research Fellow in Responsible Artificial Intelligence, University of Southampton
Tina Seabrooke, Lecturer in Psychology, University of Southampton
People who aren’t legal experts are more willing to rely on legal advice provided by ChatGPT than by real lawyers – at least, when they don’t know which of the two provided the advice. That’s the key finding of our new research, which highlights some important concerns about the way the public increasingly relies on AI-generated content. We also found the public has at least some ability to identify whether the advice came from ChatGPT or a human lawyer.

