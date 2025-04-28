Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pokies line the coffers of governments and venues – but there are ways to tame this gambling gorilla

By Charles Livingstone, Associate Professor, School of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, Monash University
Recently, much public attention has been given to the way online wagering and its incessant promotion has infiltrated sport and our TV screens.

Despite a 2023 parliamentary inquiry that recommended new restrictions on online (especially sport) gambling advertising, the federal government neglected to…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Breaking down anti-Roma prejudice through poetry in Bosnia and Herzegovina
~ Vancouver SUV attack exposes crowd management falldowns and casts a pall on Canada’s election
~ People trust legal advice generated by ChatGPT more than a lawyer – new study
~ The world’s first museum was curated by a princess. A tour reveals the origins of the zodiac, calculus and writing
~ Independents may build on Australia’s history of hung parliaments, if they can survive the campaign blues
~ Australia once had ‘immigration amnesties’ to grant legal status to undocumented people. Could we again?
~ Climate change and the housing crisis are a dangerous mix. So which party is grappling with both?
~ Why film and TV creators will still risk it all for the perfect long take shot
~ What are ‘penjamins’? Disguised cannabis vapes are gaining popularity among young people
~ Is there a best way to peel a boiled egg? A food scientist explains
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter