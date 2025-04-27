Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What are ‘penjamins’? Disguised cannabis vapes are gaining popularity among young people

By Jack Chung, PhD Candidate, National Centre for Youth Substance Use Research, The University of Queensland
Carmen Lim, NHMRC Emerging Leadership Fellow, National Centre for Youth Substance Use Research, The University of Queensland
Wayne Hall, Emeritus Professor, National Centre for Youth Substance Use Research, The University of Queensland
E-cigarettes or vapes were originally designed to deliver nicotine in a smokeless form. But in recent years, vapes have been used to deliver other psychoactive substances, including cannabis concentrates and oils.

Cannabis vapes, also sometimes known as THC vape pens, appear to have increased in popularity in Australia over the past few years. Among those Australians who had recently used cannabis, the proportion who reported ever vaping cannabis increased from 7%…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
