Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Used EV batteries could power vehicles, houses or even towns – if their manufacturers share vital data

By Daryoush Habibi, Professor and Head, Centre for Green and Smart Energy Systems, Edith Cowan University
Yasir Arafat, Senior Research Associate (Electric Vehicle Batteries and Batteries Recycling), Edith Cowan University
Around the world, more and more electric vehicles are hitting the road. Last year, more than 17 million battery-electric and hybrid vehicles were sold. Early forecasts suggest this year’s figure might reach 20 million. Nearly 20% of all cars sold today


© The Conversation -
