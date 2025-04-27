Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Albanese has been a ‘proficient and lucky general’. But if he wins a second term, we are right to demand more

By Paul Strangio, Emeritus Professor of Politics, Monash University
Albanese’s prime ministership has been slow but steady. If he’s re-elected, he will need to give Australians a more ambitious plan for the country.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
