Human Rights Observatory

Peter Dutton declares Welcome to Country ceremonies are ‘overdone’ in heated final leaders’ debate

By Andy Marks, Vice-President, Public Affairs and Partnerships, Western Sydney University
Blair Williams, Lecturer in Australian Politics, Monash University
Michelle Cull, Associate Professor of Accounting and Financial Planning, Western Sydney University
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Opposition Leader Peter Dutton have had their fourth and final leaders’ debate of the campaign. The skirmish, hosted by 7News in Sydney, was moderated by 7’s Political Editor Mark Riley.

Cost of living and housing affordability featured in the clash, with both leaders acknowledging the price pain being felt by many Australians. Immigration, US President Donald Trump, energy policy and welcome to country ceremonies were also thrashed out in a number of lively exchanges.

How did each leader perform? Have they done enough to convince undecided…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
