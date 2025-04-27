Social media influencers blur the lines between political content and campaigning, potentially affecting elections
By Louise Stahl, PhD candidate, Communication, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Elizabeth Dubois, Associate Professor, Communication, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Michelle Bartleman, PhD candidate, Communication, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Online influencers are not governed by laws that regulate political content, and as such, can be leveraged to spread campaign content.
- Sunday, April 27, 2025