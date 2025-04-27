Tolerance.ca
Skilled migrants are leaving the U.S. for Canada — how can the north gain from the brain drain?

By Ashika Niraula, Senior Research Associate, Canada Excellence Research Chair in Migration & Integration Program, Toronto Metropolitan University
Iori Hamada, Lecturer, Japanese Studies, Migration and Employment
Skilled migrants and international students are leaving the U.S. in growing numbers and many are heading north to Canada. But will Canada be able to create policies to help retain them?The Conversation


