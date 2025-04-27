Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Investigators are increasingly using technology in conflict-related sexual assault cases

By Valerie Oosterveld, Professor, Faculty of Law, and Western Research Chair in International Criminal Justice, Western University
Investigators are increasingly using technology and user-generated content to help identify and persecute perpetrators of sexual violence in conflict zone.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Nutrition labelling and fortification in West African communities: Bridging the gap for adolescent health
~ Why seniors’ care should have been on the election agenda
~ Social media influencers blur the lines between political content and campaigning, potentially affecting elections
~ Skilled migrants are leaving the U.S. for Canada — how can the north gain from the brain drain?
~ Is Canada heading down a path that has caused the collapse of mighty civilizations in the past?
~ Election Diary: a cost-of-living election where neither leader can tell you the price of eggs
~ Newspoll shows Labor’s lead steady at 52–48
~ Fossil fuels are still subsidised: G20 could push for the funds to be shifted to cleaner energy
~ Rwanda’s genocide: why remembering needs to be free of politics – lessons from survivors
~ First fossil pangolin tracks discovered in South Africa
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter