Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Rwanda’s genocide: why remembering needs to be free of politics – lessons from survivors

By Samantha Lakin, Lecturer, Clark University
Memory and politics are inherently intertwined and can never be fully separated in post-atrocity and post-genocidal contexts. They are also dynamic and ever-changing. The interplay between memory and politics is, therefore, prone to manipulation, exaggeration or misuse by clever actors to meet a range of political ends.

This applies too to Rwanda’s commemoration period (Kwibuka). It runs from April to July each year,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
