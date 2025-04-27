First fossil pangolin tracks discovered in South Africa
By Charles Helm, Research Associate, African Centre for Coastal Palaeoscience, Nelson Mandela University
Clive Thompson, Research Associate, African Centre for Coastal Palaeoscience, Nelson Mandela University
Jan Carlo De Vynck, Honorary researcher, Evolutionary Studies Institute, University of the Witwatersrand
No fossilised pangolin tracks had been recorded anywhere in the world until a track was found in South Africa, dated to between 90,000 and 140,000 years ago.
