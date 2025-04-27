Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Election Diary: Albanese promises around-the-clock health line, with leaders to hold rallies

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will launch another push on health on Sunday, announcing a re-elected Labor government would set up a free around-the-clock 1800MEDICARE advice line and afterhours GP telehealth service.

The service would be launched from January 1 and cost A$204.5 million over the forward estimates.

Albanese will tell a Sydney rally that people would be able to call at any time to get advice from a nurse. If the problem couldn’t wait for their regular GP, they would be connected to a free GP telehealth consultation.

“Life isn’t 9 to 5. Neither…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
