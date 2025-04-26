Tolerance.ca
Election Diary: Albanese promises around-the-clock health line, with leaders to hold rallies in Victoria

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will launch another push on health on Sunday, announcing a re-elected Labor government would set up a free around-the-clock 1800MEDICARE advice line and afterhours GP telehealth service.

The service would be launched from January 1 and cost A$204.5 million over the forward estimates.

Albanese will tell a Melbourne rally that people would be able to call at any time to get advice from a nurse. If the problem couldn’t wait for their regular GP, they would be connected to a free GP telehealth consultation.

© The Conversation -
