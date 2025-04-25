Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

80 years after Benito Mussolini’s death, what can democracies today learn from his fascist rise?

By Matthew Sharpe, Associate Professor in Philosophy, Australian Catholic University
Mussolini’s rise shows that strongmen are only as powerful as the democratic opposition allows. Failing to take them seriously enables their success.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Peru adopts controversial ‘anti-NGO’ law
~ Why sitting down – and getting back up – might be the most important health test you do today
~ Trump can’t decide who to blame for a failing peace deal that would only lead to further conflict
~ In talking with Tehran, Trump is reversing course on Iran – could a new nuclear deal be next?
~ Tensions over Kashmir and a warming planet have placed the Indus Waters Treaty on life support
~ Warfare is Band of Brothers for the ‘war on terror’ generation
~ Trump’s tariffs: poor workers in countries like Cambodia will be among the biggest losers
~ Why the energy transition won’t be green until mine waste disasters are prevented
~ Leading by example: how the rich and powerful can inspire more climate action
~ Tove Jansson’s Moomin books explore the power of adventure and transformation
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter