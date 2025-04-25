Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Warfare is Band of Brothers for the ‘war on terror’ generation

By Sam Edwards, Reader in Modern Political History, Loughborough University
Back in 1998, Steven Spielberg’s Saving Private Ryan was widely acclaimed for the bloody realism of its opening scenes. In Warfare, co-directors Ray Mendoza and Alex Garland have achieved something very similar for the Iraq war (2003-2011).

This time, however, the assault on the senses lasts for almost the entire duration of the film – around 95 mins. The result is an unrelenting depiction of 21st-century battle which both invokes and disrupts the generic…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Peru adopts controversial ‘anti-NGO’ law
~ Why sitting down – and getting back up – might be the most important health test you do today
~ Trump can’t decide who to blame for a failing peace deal that would only lead to further conflict
~ In talking with Tehran, Trump is reversing course on Iran – could a new nuclear deal be next?
~ Tensions over Kashmir and a warming planet have placed the Indus Waters Treaty on life support
~ Trump’s tariffs: poor workers in countries like Cambodia will be among the biggest losers
~ Why the energy transition won’t be green until mine waste disasters are prevented
~ Leading by example: how the rich and powerful can inspire more climate action
~ Tove Jansson’s Moomin books explore the power of adventure and transformation
~ Why you don’t need to stress about cortisol ruining your waistline – or your face
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter