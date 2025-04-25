Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why the energy transition won’t be green until mine waste disasters are prevented

By Eva Marquis, Research Fellow in Critical Minerals and Circular Economy, University of Exeter
Karen Hudson-Edwards, Professor in Sustainable Mining, University of Exeter
On February 18, contamination in the Kafue river, Zambia, led to a mass death of fish. Its water turned a deathly grey and adjacent farmland was poisoned. The drinking water it supplied to half a million residents of the town of Kitwe was suddenly cut off.

Reports suggest that this catastrophe was caused by the failure of the Chambishi tailings…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
