Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why you don’t need to stress about cortisol ruining your waistline – or your face

By Craig Doig, Associate Professor of Metabolic Health, Nottingham Trent University
If you’ve been unfortunate enough to scroll through TikTok lately, the algorithm may have convinced you that cortisol, your body’s main stress hormone, is ruining your life.

Yes, according to social media content creators, stress is giving you a repulsive “cortisol belly” and puffing up your sad “cortisol face.” And, of course, this is what’s holding us all back from achieving the full influencer, ideal dream life. If it weren’t for my raging cortisol levels, I’m sure I’d be knee-deep in Lamborghinis and beating…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Peru adopts controversial ‘anti-NGO’ law
~ Why sitting down – and getting back up – might be the most important health test you do today
~ Trump can’t decide who to blame for a failing peace deal that would only lead to further conflict
~ In talking with Tehran, Trump is reversing course on Iran – could a new nuclear deal be next?
~ Tensions over Kashmir and a warming planet have placed the Indus Waters Treaty on life support
~ Warfare is Band of Brothers for the ‘war on terror’ generation
~ Trump’s tariffs: poor workers in countries like Cambodia will be among the biggest losers
~ Why the energy transition won’t be green until mine waste disasters are prevented
~ Leading by example: how the rich and powerful can inspire more climate action
~ Tove Jansson’s Moomin books explore the power of adventure and transformation
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter