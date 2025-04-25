Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

These 4 tips can make screen time good for your kids and even help them learn to talk

By Erika Squires, Assistant Professor, Wayne State University
Lucy (Kathleen) McGoron, Assistant Professor of Child and Family Development, Wayne State University
Screen time permeates the lives of toddlers and preschoolers. For many young children, their exposure includes both direct viewing, such as watching a TV show, and indirect viewing, such as when media is on in the background during other daily activities.

As many parents will know, research points to several negative effects of screen time. As scholars who specialize in speech pathology and early…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘I were but little happy, if I could say how much’: Shakespeare’s insights on happiness have held up for more than 400 years
~ Why predicting battery performance is like forecasting traffic − and how researchers are making progress
~ Trump’s ‘Garden of American Heroes’ is a monument to celebrity and achievement – paid for with humanities funding that benefits everyday Americans
~ Hotter and drier climate in Colorado’s San Luis Valley contributes to kidney disease in agriculture workers, new study shows
~ Japanese women have long sacrificed their surnames in marriage − politics and demographics might change that
~ Florida, once considered a swing state, is firmly Republican – a social anthropologist explains what caused this shift
~ ‘Extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence’ − an astronomer explains how much evidence scientists need to claim discoveries like extraterrestrial life
~ Colors are objective, according to two philosophers − even though the blue you see doesn’t match what I see
~ Burundi: A lack of press freedom results in self-censorship and exile for many journalists
~ Tunisia: Crackdown on dissent intensifies with arrest of human rights lawyer following verdict in sham trial
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter