Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hotter and drier climate in Colorado’s San Luis Valley contributes to kidney disease in agriculture workers, new study shows

By Katherine Ann James, Associate Professor of Environmental and Occupational Health, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus
Heat and humidity contributed to kidney damage and disease in the San Luis Valley in Colorado between 1984 and 1998, according to our recently published work in the peer-reviewed journal Weather, Climate, and Society.

The San Luis Valley is the largest high valley desert in North America. Many of its residents work in agriculture and are


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘I were but little happy, if I could say how much’: Shakespeare’s insights on happiness have held up for more than 400 years
~ Why predicting battery performance is like forecasting traffic − and how researchers are making progress
~ These 4 tips can make screen time good for your kids and even help them learn to talk
~ Trump’s ‘Garden of American Heroes’ is a monument to celebrity and achievement – paid for with humanities funding that benefits everyday Americans
~ Japanese women have long sacrificed their surnames in marriage − politics and demographics might change that
~ Florida, once considered a swing state, is firmly Republican – a social anthropologist explains what caused this shift
~ ‘Extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence’ − an astronomer explains how much evidence scientists need to claim discoveries like extraterrestrial life
~ Colors are objective, according to two philosophers − even though the blue you see doesn’t match what I see
~ Burundi: A lack of press freedom results in self-censorship and exile for many journalists
~ Tunisia: Crackdown on dissent intensifies with arrest of human rights lawyer following verdict in sham trial
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter