Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Burundi: A lack of press freedom results in self-censorship and exile for many journalists

By Laura
The Burundian media landscape poses immense challenges for journalists in this Central African country. They often receive death threats and work in a virtually permanent state of insecurity.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘I were but little happy, if I could say how much’: Shakespeare’s insights on happiness have held up for more than 400 years
~ Why predicting battery performance is like forecasting traffic − and how researchers are making progress
~ These 4 tips can make screen time good for your kids and even help them learn to talk
~ Trump’s ‘Garden of American Heroes’ is a monument to celebrity and achievement – paid for with humanities funding that benefits everyday Americans
~ Hotter and drier climate in Colorado’s San Luis Valley contributes to kidney disease in agriculture workers, new study shows
~ Japanese women have long sacrificed their surnames in marriage − politics and demographics might change that
~ Florida, once considered a swing state, is firmly Republican – a social anthropologist explains what caused this shift
~ ‘Extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence’ − an astronomer explains how much evidence scientists need to claim discoveries like extraterrestrial life
~ Colors are objective, according to two philosophers − even though the blue you see doesn’t match what I see
~ Tunisia: Crackdown on dissent intensifies with arrest of human rights lawyer following verdict in sham trial
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter