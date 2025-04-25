Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Far-right AfD tops German poll for first time – just weeks after Friedrich Merz’s election win

By Ed Turner, Reader in Politics, Co-Director, Aston Centre for Europe, Aston University
It has only been a few weeks since the election, yet the far right has overtaken Merz in a poll.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
