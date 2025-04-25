Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

What will the UK Supreme Court gender ruling mean in practice? A legal expert explains

By Alexander Maine, Senior Lecturer in Law, City St George's, University of London
The Supreme Court’s decision in For Women Scotland Ltd v The Scottish Ministers will mean changes in how trans people in the UK access services and single-sex spaces.

In the highly anticipated judgment announced April 17, the court ruled that the definition of “sex”, “man” and “woman” in the Equality Act refers to “biological sex”. It found that this does not include those who hold a gender recognition certificate (trans people who have had their chosen gender legally recognised). In simple terms, “women” does…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
