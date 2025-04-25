Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How human connections shaped the spread of farming among ancient communities

By Javier Rivas, Senior Lecturer in Economics, University of Bath
Alfredo Cortell, Human Behavior, Ecology and Culture, Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology
If you’ve ever wondered how farming spread far and wide, our research on past human societies offers one explanation: contact between different groups often drives change.

In a recent paper, together with our colleagues Enrico R. Crema, Stephen Shennan and Oreto García-Puchol among others, we used a mathematical model to analyse what happens when communities with different cultures interact.

We used a model from predator-prey equations that usually describe how animal populations compete. Our…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
