‘Piracy’ to legitimacy: how companies like French ride-hailing platform Heetch can make their mark
By Maxime Massey, Docteur en Sciences de Gestion & Innovation - Chercheur affilié à la Chaire Improbable, ESCP Business School
Philippe Naccache, Professeur Associé, INSEEC Grande École
Sylvain Bureau, Professeur - Directeur Chaire Improbable by Galeries Lafayette, ESCP Business School
The case of the start-up can be seen as an example of how a ‘pirate organization’ operating in legal limbo transitions to a more established company.
- Friday, April 25, 2025