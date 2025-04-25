Endometriosis: our research shows changing your diet may reduce pain symptoms
By Philippa Saunders, Professor of Reproductive Health, University of Edinburgh
Andrew Horne, Director of the Centre for Reproductive Health, University of Edinburgh
Francesca Hearn-Yeates, PhD Researcher, Centre for Reproductive Health, University of Edinburgh
Endometriosis affects nearly 200 million people worldwide. This chronic condition is characterised by tissue resembling the lining of the womb growing outside of the uterus.
This common condition has devastating impacts on patients’ wellbeing. It causes chronic pain (particularly during their periods), infertility and symptoms similar to irritable bowel syndrome, including bloating, constipation, diarrhoea and pain during bowel movements.
