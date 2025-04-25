Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Endometriosis: our research shows changing your diet may reduce pain symptoms

By Philippa Saunders, Professor of Reproductive Health, University of Edinburgh
Andrew Horne, Director of the Centre for Reproductive Health, University of Edinburgh
Francesca Hearn-Yeates, PhD Researcher, Centre for Reproductive Health, University of Edinburgh
Endometriosis affects nearly 200 million people worldwide. This chronic condition is characterised by tissue resembling the lining of the womb growing outside of the uterus.

This common condition has devastating impacts on patients’ wellbeing. It causes chronic pain (particularly during their periods), infertility and symptoms similar to irritable bowel syndrome, including bloating, constipation, diarrhoea and pain during bowel movements.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Tunisia: Crackdown on dissent intensifies with arrest of human rights lawyer following verdict in sham trial
~ Far-right AfD tops German poll for first time – just weeks after Friedrich Merz’s election win
~ What will the UK Supreme Court gender ruling mean in practice? A legal expert explains
~ The ski-jumping cheating scandal: how suits were illegally altered for unfair advantage
~ Popcorn lung: how vaping can scar your lungs for life
~ How human connections shaped the spread of farming among ancient communities
~ ‘Piracy’ to legitimacy: how companies like French ride-hailing platform Heetch can make their mark
~ MRP poll puts Reform ahead of Labour and the Tories – here’s why the finding should be treated with caution
~ Election Diary: Dutton tops list of most distrusted, amid deepening voter cynicism about political leaders
~ Malaria scorecard: battles have been won and advances made, but the war isn’t over
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter