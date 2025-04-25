Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Malaria scorecard: battles have been won and advances made, but the war isn’t over

By Shüné Oliver, Medical scientist, National Institute for Communicable Diseases
Jaishree Raman, Principal Medical Scientist and Head of Laboratory for Antimalarial Resistance Monitoring and Malaria Operational Research, National Institute for Communicable Diseases
Sub-Saharan Africa continues to bear the brunt of malaria cases in the world. In this region 11 countries account for two-thirds of the global burden.

World Malaria Day is marked on 25 April. What progress has been made against the disease, where are the gaps and what’s being done to plug them?

As scientists who research malaria in Africa, we believe…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Election Diary: Dutton tops list of most distrusted, amid deepening voter cynicism about political leaders
~ The UK’s social security system falls way below international human rights standards: new report
~ AI policies in Africa: lessons from Ghana and Rwanda
~ The Srebrenica Memorial Center’s fight against genocide deniers
~ Labor takes large leads in YouGov and Morgan polls as surge continues
~ Punishment in search of a crime – Franz Kafka’s The Trial at 100
~ Maldives: Judiciary’s Independence Threatened
~ It’s World Immunization Week. How prepared is Canada if vaccines are needed for a new pandemic?
~ Outrage as Russian attacks on Ukraine cities kill at least nine civilians
~ Dominican Republic: Health protocol reinforces racism in migration policies
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter