Human Rights Observatory

AI policies in Africa: lessons from Ghana and Rwanda

By Thompson Gyedu Kwarkye, Postdoctoral Researcher, University College Dublin
Artificial intelligence (AI) is increasing productivity and pushing the boundaries of what’s possible. It powers self-driving cars, social media feeds, fraud detection and medical diagnoses. Touted as a game changer, it is projected to add nearly US$15.7 trillion to the global economy by the end of the decade.

Africa is positioned to use this technology in several…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
