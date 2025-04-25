Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Srebrenica Memorial Center’s fight against genocide deniers

By Balkan Diskurs
Legal experts warned that the Prosecutor’s Office of Bosnia and Herzegovina is violating its legal obligations by not applying the Criminal Code that refers to the prohibition of genocide denial.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
