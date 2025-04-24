Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Labor takes large leads in YouGov and Morgan polls as surge continues

By Adrian Beaumont, Election Analyst (Psephologist) at The Conversation; and Honorary Associate, School of Mathematics and Statistics, The University of Melbourne
With just eight days until the May 3 federal election, and with in-person early voting well under way, Labor has taken a seven-point lead in a national YouGov poll and an 11-point lead in a Morgan poll. An exit poll of early voters is also encouraging for Labor.

A national YouGov poll, conducted April 17–22 from a sample of 1,500, gave Labor a 53.5–46.5 lead, a 0.5-point gain for Labor since the April 11–15 YouGov…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Punishment in search of a crime – Franz Kafka’s The Trial at 100
~ Maldives: Judiciary’s Independence Threatened
~ It’s World Immunization Week. How prepared is Canada if vaccines are needed for a new pandemic?
~ Outrage as Russian attacks on Ukraine cities kill at least nine civilians
~ Dominican Republic: Health protocol reinforces racism in migration policies
~ Physician spending trends in Canada: Why increased costs may not mean more primary care services
~ Trump’s aggressive actions against free speech speak a lot louder than his words defending it
~ How Pope Francis became a climate change influencer
~ Fake models for fast fashion? What AI clones mean for our jobs — and our identities
~ Belgium’s euthanasia trends dispute ‘slippery slope’ argument – new study
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter