Human Rights Observatory

Maldives: Judiciary’s Independence Threatened

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The Supreme Court of the Maldives in Male, February 7, 2018. © 2018 Kyodo via AP Photo (Bangkok) – The Maldives government should immediately reinstate three Supreme Court justices who were improperly suspended and cease other efforts to undermine judicial independence, Human Rights Watch said today. The three justices had until April 24, 2025, to respond to a Maldives Judicial Service Commission report recommending their dismissal.On February 26, the Judicial Service Commission suspended the justices Dr. Azmiralda Zahir, Mahaz Ali Zahir, and Husnu Al Suood,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
