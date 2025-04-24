Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

It’s World Immunization Week. How prepared is Canada if vaccines are needed for a new pandemic?

By Kelley Lee, Professor and Tier 1 Canada Research Chair in Global Health Governance; Scientific Co-Director, Bridge Research Consortium, Simon Fraser University
Ève Dubé, Associate Professor, Anthropology, Scientific Co-Director of the Bridge Research Consortium, Université Laval
Janice E. Graham, Professor of Pediatrics (Infectious Diseases), Dalhousie University
Noni MacDonald, Professor, Department of Pediatrics, Dalhousie University
Vaccines have saved more than 154 million lives worldwide over the past 50 years. World Immunization Week is a timely reminder of important ongoing work on vaccines in Canada.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
