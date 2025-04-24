Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Trump’s aggressive actions against free speech speak a lot louder than his words defending it

By Daniel Hall, Professor of Justice and Community Studies & Political Science, Miami University
President Donald Trump has said that free speech matters to him. But his record during his second presidential term doesn’t show that commitment.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
