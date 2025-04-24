Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How Pope Francis became a climate change influencer

By Will de Freitas, Environment + Energy Editor, UK edition
“The Earth, our home, is beginning to look more and more like an immense pile of filth.” These aren’t the words of a radical sociologist or rogue climate scientist. They aren’t the words of a Conversation editor either. Nor are these:

“A selfish and boundless thirst for power and material prosperity leads both to the misuse of available natural resources and to the exclusion of the weak and disadvantaged.”

These are in fact quotes from Pope Francis, who died last weekend.

This roundup of The Conversation’s climate coverage comes from our


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Physician spending trends in Canada: Why increased costs may not mean more primary care services
~ Trump’s aggressive actions against free speech speak a lot louder than his words defending it
~ Fake models for fast fashion? What AI clones mean for our jobs — and our identities
~ Belgium’s euthanasia trends dispute ‘slippery slope’ argument – new study
~ Mohammed Sami emerges as favourite in predictable Turner prize 2025 shortlist
~ What 2,000 years of Chinese history reveals about today’s AI-driven technology panic – and the future of inequality
~ What is the Resistance Front? An expert explains the terror group that carried out the latest Kashmir attack?
~ Dementia care: are terms of endearment like ‘sweetheart’ comforting or condescending?
~ Hyper-individualistic and focused on worth, the manosphere is a product of neoliberalism
~ Do Americans support Trump’s attitudes to Ukraine and Russia? Here’s what recent data shows
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2025 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS