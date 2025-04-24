Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Fake models for fast fashion? What AI clones mean for our jobs — and our identities

By Jul Parke, PhD Candidate in Media, Technology & Culture, University of Toronto
As digital replicas of real people become more common in image-based industries like fashion, urgent questions are emerging about the future of work in the cultural economy.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Belgium’s euthanasia trends dispute ‘slippery slope’ argument – new study
~ Mohammed Sami emerges as favourite in predictable Turner prize 2025 shortlist
~ What 2,000 years of Chinese history reveals about today’s AI-driven technology panic – and the future of inequality
~ What is the Resistance Front? An expert explains the terror group that carried out the latest Kashmir attack?
~ Dementia care: are terms of endearment like ‘sweetheart’ comforting or condescending?
~ Hyper-individualistic and focused on worth, the manosphere is a product of neoliberalism
~ Do Americans support Trump’s attitudes to Ukraine and Russia? Here’s what recent data shows
~ Wishcycling: how ‘eco-friendly’ labels confuse shoppers and make recycling less effective
~ How growing and foraging food can become a common part of cities
~ Kashmir attacks: Kashmiris trapped between tourism and terrorism as an insecure nation looks to Modi for accountability
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter