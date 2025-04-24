Belgium’s euthanasia trends dispute ‘slippery slope’ argument – new study
By Jacques Wels, Principal Investigator, Unit for Lifelong Health & Ageing, UCL
Natasia Hamarat, PhD Candidate, Sociology of Health and Medicine, Université Libre de Bruxelles (ULB)
Euthanasia has been legal in Belgium since mid-2002, and in the past two decades, the number of reported cases has risen sharply. In 2003, only 236 cases were recorded, but by 2023, this had increased to 3,423. This means that euthanasia now accounts for around 3%…
© The Conversation
- Thursday, April 24, 2025